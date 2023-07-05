SNP MP Angus MacNeil suspended following clash with chief whip

Angus MacNeilUK Parliament
SNP MP Angus MacNeil has had the whip removed for a week, according to party sources

SNP MP Angus MacNeil has been suspended following a row with the party's chief whip.

Mr MacNeil was involved in a clash with Brendan O'Hara in Parliament on Monday evening, according to reports.

SNP sources confirmed to BBC Scotland that he has had the whip removed for a week.

On Tuesday, the Na h-Eileanan an Iar MP urged his Twitter followers to "always stand up to bullies", especially "any abusing their positions".

It came as Mhairi Black became the sixth SNP MP to confirm they would be stepping down at the next general election.

She described Westminster as being a "toxic" working environment.

