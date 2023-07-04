Mhairi Black to step down as SNP MP at next election
SNP MP Mhairi Black is stepping down at the next general election.
Ms Black, the party's deputy leader at Westminster, became the youngest MP in 350 years when she was elected in 2015.
She is the sixth SNP MP to announce they will not contest the next election, which is expected to be held next year.
Ms Black described the UK Parliament as a "toxic environment" and "one of the most unhealthy workplaces that you could ever be in."
She told Global's the News Agents podcast: "I'm tired is a big part of it and the thing that makes me tired is Westminster."
Former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon described the announcement by the Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP as "a loss of a unique talent".
She added on Twitter: "I only hope it's temporary. The world needs more Mhairi Blacks in politics, not fewer."
Ms Black has regularly criticised working conditions in the Parliament.
She told the News Agents: "Just the entire design of the place and how it functions is just the opposite of everything that I find comfortable.
"It's definitely a poisonous place. Whether that's because of what folk can get away with in it or the number of personal motivations and folk having ulterior motives for things, and it's just not a nice place to be in."
The SNP MP also cited "unsociable" working hours as she explained her decision.
"In the run up to the next election, I've realised that will be almost 10 years that I'll have been elected. So, a third of my life I've spent in Westminster, which gives me the ick."
Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has already announced he will be standing down at the next election.
Party colleagues Peter Grant, Angela Crawley, Douglas Chapman and Stewart Hosie are also set to quit.