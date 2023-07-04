King and Queen to host Holyroodhouse garden party
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be joined by the Princess Royal to host a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
It comes on the second day of the Royal couple's post-coronation visit to Scotland - which will culminate with the King receiving Scotland's crown jewels.
The garden party is a traditional part of Holyrood Week.
Two similar events were held at Buckingham Palace earlier this year.
Before the party, the King viewed the new Jubilee Gates at the entrance to Abbey Yard at Holyroodhouse.
King Charles was joined by representatives of The Society of High Constables of Edinburgh, who commissioned the gates to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.
During the event, the King was presented with a leather-bound book detailing the history of Holyroodhouse by moderator of the High Constables, Roderick Urquhart.
On Monday, King Charles took part in the Ceremony of the Keys on the palace forecourt where he was presented with the keys to the city.
King Charles and Queen Camilla also visited the Great Tapestry of Scotland to view a newly-stitched panel dedicated to the couple.
On Wednesday, the King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland - the nation's crown jewels - at a special ceremony of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral.
The thanksgiving service, which is due to begin at St Giles' Cathedral at 14:25, will be the biggest Royal event in Scotland this year.
The King will receive the the crown, sceptre and sword which make up the Honours of Scotland.