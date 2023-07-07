Your pictures of Scotland: 30 June to 7 July

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 30 June to 7 July.

Peter Wilkinson
Peter Wilkinson spotted a colourful Kingfisher hunting for its young in Perth.
David McErlane
David McErlane, of Kirkintilloch, used a drone to take this stunning image of Callander on a sunny day. "It's such a lovey place" he says.
Derek McEwan
On the hunt for a broken heart, Derek McEwan, of Bathgate, spotted this at St Clement's Church on the south end of Harris. Derek said: "Local legend says that the stonemason put it there after his sweetheart refused to follow him up to Lewis, therefore breaking his heart."
Alexander Tudhope
A gorgeous sunset over the Ailsa Craig from Girvan, captured by Alexander Tudhope.
Blake Robinson
Three little ducks at Keptie pond in Arbroatch, photographed by Blake Robinson.
Mark Radnan
Crystal clear waters taken at Craig Highland dam at Plockton in the Scottish Highlands, captured by Mark Radnan.
Richard Swan
A barn owl soaring on a windy day, submitted by Richard Swan from Carronshore, Falkirk.
Thomas Gurteen
This vivid sunset was photographed by Thomas Gurteen from his home in Burntisland, Fife. Thomas said: "I’ve been told it possibly had something to do with wildfires in Canada."
Lynn Ash
Lynn Ash, of Northumberland, snapped the sunny Isle of Mull, framed by creels.
Claire Delussey
Ted, the fox red Labrador ponders saying hello to a new friend in the form of a sea urchin at Inverkip beach. Claire Delussey captured the encounter.
David Kenny
Yesnaby Castle sea stack in Stromness was photographed being buffeted by the sea by David Kenny, whilst on a family holiday in Orkney.
Fiona Shanks
Fiona Shanks, of Glasgow, captured the sun setting on a "fun family birthday weekend" at East Beach in St Andrews.
Steven Dall
Steven Dall caught a Highland cow basking in the June sun on the Isle of Skye.
Hazel Thomson
Hazel Thomson came across some photogenic wildlife in Elgin. Hazel said: "I think this Roe Deer is smiling for the camera".
Neil Grant
This post box is out of commission in the small township of Clashnessie in Sutherland, as local birds use the box for their nest, submitted by Neil Grant
Robin Blythe
Robin Blythe came face to face with a lobster whilst diving in Millport.
William Johnston
William Johnston photographed "a refreshing view" at the top of the Birks of Aberfeldy.
Tony Marsh
Tony Marsh captured the iconic Flying Scotsman steaming over the Forth Bridge, heading north in celebration of its 100th anniversary.
Simon Daly
Love is in the air for these cinnabar caterpillars, photographed by Simon Daly.
Dave Lynch
Dave Lynch, of Aberdeen, loves night photography and a clear night at Aberdeen harbour allowed him to capture the Girdle Ness Lighthouse with the backdrop of a spectacular full moon.
Victor Tregubov
Victor Tregubov snapped these two pigeons enjoying a snack at Bingham's pond in Glasgow.
Chris McShane
Chris McShane's daughter, Hannah, has a fan club in the form of a flock of ducks, who followed her to the water at Monikie country park in Dundee.
Graham Christie
Graham Christie, of Helensburgh, captured the Newark Caslte pier in Port Glasgow reflected on the Clyde.
Alistair Fenemore
Alistair Fenemore was at work when the Red Arrows completed their fly past following the service of thanksgiving for King Charles III at St Giles' Cathedral. He said: "We were in the middle of a meeting, but decided to pause to watch the fly past."
Josh Barron
Josh Barron, of Aberdeen, took this picture of the full moon with Birds passing by.
Nicky Keddie
Nicky Keddie said: "Nevis the Bernese Mountain dog very much at home amongst the blue skies & mountains of Glencoe yesterday!"
Morag Cordiner
Morag Cordiner took this picture during King Charles III visit to Edinburgh.
Andy Inglis
Andy Inglis, of Dumbarton, said: "Whelks gripping on for their life to a rock at PortKnockie."

