Police Scotland officers request 8.5% pay rise
- Published
Police Scotland's new chief constable Jo Farrell could arrive this summer and find herself slap bang in the middle of a pay dispute.
Associations representing all staff within the service have submitted an 8.5% pay claim for 2023/24.
If it's turned down, the Scottish Police Federation will ask its members to consider withdrawing "goodwill."
That would be a repeat of action taken last year but with extra unspecified "disruptive activities."
The Federation represents all ranks up to chief inspector, around 98% of the entire force, but by law, they can't go on strike or refuse to work overtime.
What they can do, is only do what they're supposed to and no more.
A work to rule in all but name, that's what happened last year after the federation rejected what it called a "derisory" £565 pay rise.
Officers refused to begin shifts early and finished work at their rostered time unless they were expressly told to work late.
They asked to be paid for all the overtime they worked and didn't take equipment like police radios home at the end of their shift.
Six weeks later, they accepted a 5% pay rise and "goodwill" returned.
The federation said that combining last year's rise with an 8.5% increase this year would put them in line with two-year deals given to teachers, firefighters and some nurses.
But the financial pressure on the force means another dispute is looking likely.
Last year the Scottish government gave the Scottish Police Authority £1.45bn - an increase of 6.3%, with roughly £1.3bn going to the force.
Police Scotland said inflation meant the settlement represented a real terms reduction and would require "difficult choices" to be made.
Any pay rise will have to come out of that pot of cash.
SPF chair David Threadgold argues that all they are asking for is a fair pay award.
He said: "We are looking for the police to be treated fairly while recognising the fact that we cannot strike, we cannot withdraw our labour."
Asked where the money would come from, Mr Threadgold replied: "That question is not for us to answer. It's for the official side, for the government to answer.
"It's far too easy for those in government in Scotland to say the block grant from Westminster isn't sufficient and therefore there is no money.
"There's clear evidence that when other public sector workers use their right to strike, then pay settlements that could never be increased suddenly find themselves being increased."
'Disruptive action'
The 8.5% claim has been submitted to the Police Negotiating Board, which comprises the Scottish Police Authority, the Scottish government and the current chief constable, Sir Iain Livingstone.
A meeting between the staff side and the board has already taken place but ended without resolution.
The next meeting isn't due to take place until October and the federation wants another long before that.
If an earlier meeting isn't arranged, it will ask its members to consider repeating what they did last year and more.
Mr Threadgold said: "There are also a number of other activities that we are planning that will have a disruptive impact on policing across Scotland.
"There's no way of addressing the issues of fair pay without potentially taking disruptive action."
He wouldn't spell out what further action might be taken.
'Real financial constraint'
Commenting on the possibility of action by police officers, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: "We don't want anybody to work to rule or in the case of other workforces go on strike. Where we can avoid it in the country, we absolutely will.
"I think people also understand our budget is under real financial constraint, particularly given the disaster of the mini-budget last year from the UK government."
The Scottish government said: "Policing is and will continue to be a priority for this government.
"We are grateful to our police officers and staff who provide a vital service every day to ensure we continue to have a safe, protected, and resilient Scotland.
"Police Officer pay has been negotiated for many years through the Police Negotiating Board (PNB).
"The PNB process is ongoing in relation to pay for 2023-24 and it is therefore not appropriate for us to comment as due process needs to be followed."
The force would only say: "Discussions with relevant staff associations are continuing."
The Scottish Police Authority has been approached for comment.