Scotland's papers: Nurseries 'on their knees' and killer in bedroom

"Struggling" nurseries are considering legal action over the Scottish government's expansion of free childcare, reports The Scotsman. First Minister Humza Yousaf wants to expand the policy to cover one and two-year-olds, but the Scottish Private Nursery Association (SPNA) is concerned over the way funds for the scheme are distributed via councils - some of which have been accused of not paying private nurseries fair rates, the paper reports.