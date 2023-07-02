Scotland's papers: NHS board 'spied on MSPs' and 100 days of Yousaf

Scotland's papers: NHS board 'spied on MSPs' and 100 days of YousafPublished3 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday reports that NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde had admitted to secretly monitoring 31 MSPs. It says this began when then health board was under scrutiny for the Scottish hospitals inquiry, with the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital being probed. A series of infection outbreaks and concerns around the water and ventilation systems began to emerge at the site in 2018.Image caption, The front page of the Herald on Sunday marks Humza Yousaf's first 100 days as first minister. The paper also leads with an exclusive into patient data handling issues in the National Care Service Bill.Image caption, Convicted rapist Isla Bryson has told the Sunday Mail that she is the victim of hate crimes behind bars. In letters written to the paper, she claims to be a victim of transphobic hate. She is serving eight years in prison after being convicted of raping two women.Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express also takes a look back over Mr Yousaf's first 100 days at first minister. However the paper's lead story focuses on claims that hundreds of millions of pounds in public funds is being given to organisations campaigning against government proposals to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda.Image caption, The Sunday Post asks whether Scotland no longer cares about the monarchy. It says only 44 street parties were held in the country to mark the coronation of King Charles. But more than 3000 were held in England.Image caption, School building projects are being stalled by delays in announcing government funding, according to Scotland on Sunday. The paper says that education secretary Jenny Gilruth has been criticised for missing her own deadline.Image caption, The Sunday National leads on Scottish independence supporters uniting for a day of campaigning, as supporters collaborate across party lines. Ian Blackford MP met with local Yes, SNP and Alba activists in Skye for a show of unity.Image caption, And the Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with a story about singer Ellie Goulding's love life.Related Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.