Scotland's papers: Missing SNP documents and France travel warning

Scotland's papers: Missing SNP documents and France travel warningPublished53 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with SNP auditors claiming they could not find some of the paperwork on money raised by the party. The SNP said there was "no suggestion of misappropriation of funds". The records relate to membership, donations and raffle income.Image caption, News of the SNP's missing financial documents also leads the front page of the Scotsman. The party is still at the centre of an ongoing police investigation into its finances and funding.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph's front page also features the SNP's missing finance files. But the main story is about the riots in France after police shot a 17-year-old of Algerian descent. The chaos began on Tuesday, after the shooting reignited debate around the state of French policing, including questions of racism in the force.Image caption, The riots in France also make the front page of the Times. The Foreign Office has warned that there could be disruption to road travel and local transport, and that further curfews may be imposed by some local authorities.Image caption, A Scottish fugitive who fled to Brazil to evade justice has been convicted for organised crime and firearms offences, the Daily Record reports.Image source, BBC SportImage caption, The Scottish Sun says that the organised crime boss, James White, faces a lengthy sentence after being jailed on Friday. It says he led Scotland's biggest cocaine, guns and dirty money gang.Image caption, First Minister Humza Yousaf has signalled that an independent Scotland would be willing to adopt the Euro to secure European Union membership, reports the Herald on Saturday. But the paper says that Mr Yousaf also "indicated" to a think-tank in Brussels that Scotland might not use the currency.Image caption, The i reports that leading Tory politicians are calling for a referendum on UK's membership of the European Convention of Human Rights to be part of the party's manifesto in the next election.Image caption, The National speaks to Kaukab Stewart, the SNP MSP for Glasgow Kelvin, who says that Humza Yousaf has reinvigorated the SNP and prioritised independence.Image caption, The Daily Express has urged Princes Harry and William to "end their feud" on what would have been the 62nd birthday of their mother Princess Diana.Image caption, The Courier reports that a medication mistake has meant that a woman was unable to get a lung transplant which could have extended her life. Now she is being offered end-of-life care. NHS Tayside has apologised.Image caption, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham has warned against Labour's plans to stop new North Sea explorations. In the Press and Journal, she compares it to what Margaret Thatcher's government did to mining communities across the UK.Image caption, A man who stabbed and beat a vulnerable 75-year-old man in his own home has been jailed for nearly five years, reports the Evening Express.Image caption, In the Edinburgh Evening News, residents living by one of the city's biggest and noisiest building sites have called for work to start later on weekends after three years of "relentless" disruption to their lives.Image caption, The First Minister has been asked to take action over an abandoned fire-hit building in Springburn after locals called it a "death trap", according to the Glasgow Times.Image caption, A bingo caller who was caught with child and extreme pornography material has been ordered to carry out 240 hours unpaid work and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for three years, reports the Weekend Telegraph.