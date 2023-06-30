Glasgow and north east chosen for investment zones
Glasgow and the north east of Scotland will be supported by up to £80m of investment each in a new scheme to drive economic growth.
The investment zones, a key part of the UK government's levelling up strategy, are the first to be announced outside England.
The UK government said the investment zones would be focused around research institutions such as universities.
It is hoped they will drive growth in areas such as technology.
The money will be spent on targeted investments, tax reliefs and other incentives over five years following a joint selection process by the Scottish and UK governments.
Scottish ministers said they had tailored the agreement to ensure it aligned with its net-zero ambitions.
UK government Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: "This is a historic milestone as we widen the opportunity and ambition of the investment zone programme to grow the economy across the whole of the United Kingdom."
Mr Gove said he was "very appreciative of the constructive approach" taken by First Minister Humza Yousaf and Deputy First Minister Shona Robison during talks about the new investment zones.
He added: "We all have shared ambition to work together to see all parts of Scotland thrive and this agreement builds on our successful rollout of green freeports in Scotland earlier this year."
The Scottish government's Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: "This is a milestone in the delivery of investment zones in a way that enhances Scotland's economy while aligning with our distinctive priorities.
"Scotland already has a strong track record in innovation and research and the investment zones can build on these strengths."
The investment zones follow the announcement earlier this year that freeports will be established in the Cromarty Firth and the Firth of Forth.
Dr Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: "This is excellent news for Scotland and a substantial investment for the north east and Glasgow regions.
"These investment zones will help galvanise the key sectors in these regions to innovate, attract investment and create high-quality jobs."