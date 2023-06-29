Scottish coronation event: Details revealed for Edinburgh ceremony
Details have been revealed of a special day of ceremony in Edinburgh to mark the coronation of the King and Queen.
King Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland - the oldest crown jewels in Britain - at a service at St Giles' Cathedral on Wednesday 5 July.
It involves a people's procession of about 100 community groups collecting the honours from Edinburgh Castle.
It is a key part of Royal Week, with Charles and Camilla undertaking several engagements in Scotland.
The people's procession will be escorted to the cathedral by the Royal Regiment of Scotland and its Shetland pony mascot, Corporal Cruachan IV, supported by cadet musicians.
Meanwhile, a royal procession will travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral, with the public lining the Royal Mile to view both processions.
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay - as the Prince and Princess of Wales are known in Scotland - will also be attending.
A 21-gun salute will fire from Edinburgh Castle at the end of the St Giles' service, before the royal procession travels back to the palace.
The Stone of Destiny will be in the cathedral during the ceremony, and there will also be a fly-past by the Red Arrows.
Royal event timings
- 13:15 People's Procession departs Edinburgh Castle Esplanade
- 13:30 People's Procession arrives at St Giles' Cathedral
- 13:40 The Honours of Scotland leave Edinburgh Castle Esplanade under military escort
- 13:40 Pipe and drums bands and the Household Cavalry move to West Parliament Square
- 13:50 The Honours of Scotland arrive at West Parliament Square by vehicle
- 14:05 Royal Procession leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse
- 14:15 National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles' Cathedral
- 15:20 The King and Queen exit St Giles' to Gun Salute from Edinburgh Castle
- 15:27 Royal party arrive at Palace of Holyroodhouse
- 15:40 RAF flypast down the Royal Mile
First Minister Humza Yousaf, who had his first audience with King Charles at Buckingham Palace last month, said he would be attending the ceremony at St Giles' Cathedral.
Mr Yousaf said: "Many different people, charities and organisations from across the country will be involved.
"I look forward to representing the people of Scotland at this historic event.
Scottish republican group Our Republic plans to hold a rally on the day at the Meadows in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland said it had been engaging with protest groups ahead of the event.
ACC Tim Mairs said: "Our priority is public safety and a policing plan is in place to maintain people's safety, ensure the safe delivery of this significant event, enable peaceful protest and minimise disruption.
"Campaigning and demonstration is a legitimate, necessary and vital part of life.
"Abusive, threatening behaviour or activity intended to disrupt the event that risks public safety is not legitimate protest."
Traffic restrictions and temporary road closures will be in place around the Royal Mile and police have advised the public to plan ahead.