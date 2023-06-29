Man rescued from Rockall pays tribute to coastguard
An army veteran forced to abandon a world record attempt for the number of days living on the North Atlantic isle of Rockall has praised his rescuers.
Cam Cameron set off on 26 May to spend 60 days on the uninhabitable rock, 230 miles (370km) west of North Uist, to raise money for veterans charities.
But poor weather meant he called for help after 32 days and was rescued by helicopter and taken to Stornoway.
Mr Cameron has praised his "courageous and speedy extraction".
The former Gordon Highlander said: "I'm safe and well after a good night's sleep, courtesy of the hospitality and kindness from the people of Stornoway.
"I owe this all to the courageous and speedy extraction from Rockall by the professionalism of HM Coastguard under difficult wind conditions.
"During my initial mayday broadcast, HM Coastguard kept me informed of the incredible work going on behind the scenes."
Mr Cameron said he was "reassured at all times" that he was in safe hands and "would return to see my family despite being in pain, exhausted and hypothermic".
The former teacher, who is from Cherhill near Calne in Wiltshire, also praised the crew of passing cargo ship the MV Nassauborg which he said kept constant visual contact with him while he waited for rescuers to arrive.
World Record
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency previously said it sent a search and rescue helicopter from Stornoway to Rockall after receiving the distress call at 08.55 on Wednesday.
Mr Cameron was then winched to safety by helicopter in an operation which was supported by a fixed wing aircraft.
Above the water level, Rockall is only 100ft (30m) wide and 70ft (21m) long.
The current world record for a 45-day stay on Rockall was set by adventurer Nick Hancock in 2014.
He beat the previous record held by three Greenpeace campaigners who lived there for 42 days in 1997, and the former solo record of 40 days set by veteran Tom McClean in 1985.