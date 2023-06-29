Scotland's papers: Litter crackdown and Madonna health scare

Scotland's papers: Litter crackdown and Madonna health scarePublished50 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A new strategy to curb fly-tipping will see litterers hit with a £500 on the spot fine reports the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper reveals there were 60,000 instances of fly-tipping last year, affecting urban areas and rural beauty spots.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads with former SNP health secretary Jeane Freeman's appearance at a Covid inquiry. Appearing via video link, the former minister said Scotland "could have been better prepared" for the pandemic.Image caption, The Herald leads with an exclusive that Scottish schools face closures and waste disposal strikes over a local government pay dispute. The paper says the strikes could also affect the upcoming UCI Cycling World Championships in August. This follows strike action in 2022 that saw litter pile up in city centres.Image caption, Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross faces an "open revolt", says the Times, after sacking a party frontbencher over their support for the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill. MSP Jamie Greene was removed from his role as justice spokesman which the paper reports was due to his vocal support of the bill.Image caption, The Scottish government faces increased pressure from campaigners ahead of a statement today on controversial policy changes to ban fishing in at least 10% of Scotland's waters, reports the Scotsman.Image caption, Staff and family members of patients at Edinburgh's children's hospital say the hospital prayer room has become a "social issues battlefield" as Pride flags are displayed around the room. The paper is also one of a number to feature a picture of England cricketer Jonny Bairstow carrying a Just Stop Oil protester off the field at Lords after the second test of the Ashes got under way on Wednesday.Image caption, The Metro leads with coverage of the latest evidence given against Nicholas Rossi, who is facing extradition over rape allegations. A GP at HMP Edinburgh told a court she does not know why Rossi uses a wheelchair as she saw a video of him kicking down a door and attacking an officer.Image caption, An exclusive with former the Green party leader, Caroline Lucas, fronts the National. The MP says English voters should rethink how they view the union and that the break up of Britain "might be good for us all".Image caption, The news that pop star Madonna is being treated in intensive care and has postponed her world tour leads the Sun. The paper says the 64-year-old was diagnosed with a bacterial infection after being found unresponsive and that eldest daughter Lourdes, 26, is believed to have been with her throughout her hospital stay.Image caption, Thames Water - the giant utility company which if facing collapse - has paid billions in dividends to shareholders since 2006 despite being heavily in debt, according to the i. The paper also notes that a number of foreign governments have significant holdings in the company and says China's sovereign wealth fund has been "urged to shore up the firm and safeguard consumers".Image caption, Glasgow city council will stop using the city's Charles Rennie Mackintosh hotel to house homeless people in an effort to save money says the Glasgow Times.Image caption, Aberdeen's Evening Express leads with the updated plans for cycle lanes in the city centre.Image caption, Dundee's Evening telegraph reports on litter problems as fly-tipping fines are set to double. Former MSP Jenny Marra says "filthy" streets in some areas of the city are a health hazard.Image caption, Plans to redevelop Elgin Town Hall as part of a £31m project is the lead for the P&J.Image caption, The Courier features a Blairgowrie couple who welcomed "miracle wee sister", Alba, on the anniversary of the death of their one day old son, JJ.Image caption, Lothian MSP, Miles Briggs, says low income workers should be given an exemption from Edinburgh's low emission zone which comes into effect in June 2024.Image caption, And the Daily Star leads on what it calls the "King's war on slugs". It says gardening broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh has revealed his friend King Charles is "not amused by slugs eating his beloved plants". The paper urges the monarch to "cut the little fellas some slack".Related Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.