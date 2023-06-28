Ferry fare freeze for some island communities extended
A freeze on ferry fares for some of the country's island communities has been extended, the Scottish government has announced.
Ticket prices on the Northern Isles, Clyde and Hebrides ferry networks will be held at current levels from October until March 2024.
The freeze was first introduced in January.
The Scottish government said the move would help support communities that depend on "these vital services".
The new transport minister, Fiona Hyslop, said: "The Scottish government is acutely aware of the current challenges being faced by these communities, particularly with disruption to services on the Clyde and Hebrides network, although the situation will improve as new tonnage starts to join the fleet from next year.
"The ongoing cost of living impacts are also arguably more challenging for our islands than any other part of the country, so I hope this fares freeze will continue to help residents and businesses from that perspective.
The minister added a review of future fares would also take place to ensure that services remain sustainable, affordable and fair, with feedback from island communities being a key factor in deciding the future shape and priorities.
Ticket prices on ferries can increase annually due to factors such as inflation.
Some Islanders have been protesting against service cancellations in recent weeks.
People living on South Uist said they were left "beyond crisis" after CalMac cut this month's sailings from Lochboisdale to Mallaig on the mainland because the normal vessel was redeployed to a different route.
MV Lord of the Isles was redeployed to Islay due to ongoing repair issues with the fleet.
The Lochboisdale service is due to resume this weekend, after maintenance work on MV Finlaggan was completed, allowing MV Lord of the Isles to return to the South Uist route.
During the disruption, protesters called for compensation to be given to islanders.
The Scottish government said it was working to support those affected.