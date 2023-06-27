Nicholas Rossi's mental health 'should not stop extradition' - expert
- Published
A psychiatrist has told a court hearing that rape suspect Nicholas Rossi's mental state is unlikely to be a barrier to his extradition.
US prosecutors want to extradite Mr Rossi - who claims to be a man called Arthur Knight - to face charges in Utah.
Dr Kunal Chowdary told Edinburgh Sheriff Court he assessed Mr Rossi by videolink in May.
That interview did not suggest he had an acute mental illness, he said.
The doctor said the man's symptoms pointed to a personality disorder, but that confirming a diagnosis would require multiple assessments.
Dr Chowdary said that "even if a personality disorder was present, it's unlikely to present a barrier to his extradition".
Mr Rossi was arrested and detained, while he was being treated for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, in December 2021, in connection with an alleged rape in Utah.
It was alleged that Mr Rossi faked his own death in 2020 and fled from the US to the UK to evade prosecution.
Lawyers acting for him applied for his extradition case to be thrown out after they claimed Mr Rossi was not brought before a sheriff within the appropriate timeframe.
They also say he was not processed at a police station in the normal way following his arrest in 2021.
It was also claimed Mr Rossi did not receive a copy of a crucial National Crime Agency (NCA) document along with the Interpol red notice that had been served on him by a police officer at the time of his arrest.
Mr Rossi, who is being held on remand at HMP Edinburgh, was not present in court when Sheriff Norman McFadyen refused to discharge the hearing, which continues.