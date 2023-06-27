South Lanarkshire Council chief suspended for leaking information
- Published
The Labour leader of South Lanarkshire Council has been suspended for two months for disclosing confidential information to the press.
The Standards Commission ruled Joe Fagan – who took charge of the local authority in May 2023 – breached the Councillors' Code of Conduct shortly before the 2021 Holyrood election.
It said he was motivated "at least in part" by political gain.
A council spokesperson said it noted the outcome of the hearing.
Mr Fagan was found to have leaked a list of leisure facilities which were reported to be under threat of closure under the previous SNP council administration.
The commission said the information was confidential at the time it was released and could have resulted in "undue and unnecessary concern" about facilities being closed before a decision had been reached.
The panel said it considered a longer suspension but opted for a two-month punishment due to "extensive mitigation". The committee said Mr Fagan fully co-operated with the probe and noted his "contribution to public life and to his community".
The ruling also said there was no evidence of "repeated behaviour over a long period of time, of dishonesty and/or concealment, or of any previous contraventions".
Suzanne Vestri, a member of the Standards Commission and the chair of the hearing panel, said: "The obligation on councillors to refrain from disclosing confidential information is a key requirement of the Councillors' Code of Conduct.
"A failure to respect confidentiality can damage the reputation and integrity of a council, and can also impede discussions and decision-making."
A written judgement is expected to be published in the next fortnight.