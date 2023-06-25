Yousaf's independence plan and 'Putin blinks first'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Sunday National leads with coverage of the SNP's independence convention. The paper reports Humza Yousaf told delegates that if the party won a majority of seats north of the border he would press the UK government for powers to hold a second referendum.Image caption, Like a number of papers, The Sunday Mail front page is given over to events in Russia. It reports that Yevgeny Prigozhin, boss of the Wagner mercenary group, will now move to neighbouring Belarus and charges against him and his troops will be dropped by the Russian government.Image caption, A striking image of armed men in Rostov-on-Don dominates the front page of the Scottish Mail on Sunday as it questions whether Vladimir Putin bribed Wagner's leader to quit Russia after the rebellion.Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express claims the country is "on the brink" as it recaps an extraordinary day for Vladimir Putin. The paper carries a picture of the Princess of Wales, after Roger Federer challenged Catherine to a tennis match in a tweet.Image caption, The difference between NHS waiting lists in Scotland and England is the focus of the Herald on Sunday's front page.Image caption, The Sunday Post reports on "classroom chaos" in Scotland's schools with a suggestion that there is a lack of clarity and guidance over children's rights.Related Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.