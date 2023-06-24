Former Team GB Olympian Andy Butchart breaks Parkrun record
A former Team GB Olympic runner has broken the Parkrun record which has stood for 11 years.
Scotland's Andy Butchart, 31, finished an Edinburgh 5km (3.1 mile) in a blistering 13 minutes 45 seconds.
The previous best of 13:48 was set in 2012 by fellow Olympian Andy Baddeley in Bushy Park, London.
Butchart, who competed in the 5,000m at the 2016 and 2020 Games, finished 38 seconds ahead of Scottish 5k champion James Crowe.
Fellow runner Adrian Stott tweeted: "See what happens when an Olympian ships up at Silverknowes in Edinburgh to run a 5k and there's 'Nae wind!'"
Park Run UK shared his post and wrote: "Brilliant achievement Andy".
The female record was set last year by Samantha Harrison, 27, in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, on Saturday in 15 minutes and 37 seconds.
