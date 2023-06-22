SNP political icon Winnie Ewing dies aged 92
Former SNP MP Winnie Ewing - an icon of the Scottish independence movement - has died aged 92.
Ms Ewing was elected to the House of Commons in the 1967 Hamilton by-election and served as president of the party from 1987 to 2005.
Her son Fergus and daughter Annabelle are both MSPs at Holyrood.
