Suleman Dawood: Teen on stricken Titanic sub is Strathclyde University student
- Published
A teenager trapped in a submersible that went missing during a dive to the Titanic's wreck is a student in Glasgow, BBC Scotland has learned.
Suleman Dawood, 19, studies at the University of Strathclyde.
He is one of five people on board the sub, including his father Shahzada, 48, a businessman who lives in Surbiton, south-west London.
A university spokesman said they were deeply concerned about the student, his father and the others in the vessel.
"Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones and we continue to hope for a positive outcome," he said.
They have been trapped on the Titan submersible since Sunday when contact was lost about an hour and a half into its dive in the mid-Atlantic.
There is limited oxygen on board and it was estimated that supplies would run out by about 10:00 GMT on Thursday.
A massive search operation being run from Boston, Massachusetts, is attempting to locate the vessel and those on board.
Earlier this week a family statement described Sulemen as a "big fan of science fiction literature and learning new things", and having an interest in Rubik's cubes and playing volleyball.
He recently graduated from ACS International School Cobham in Surrey, according to local media reports.
His father is from one of Pakistan's richest families and is vice-chairman of Pakistani conglomerate Engro Corporation, which is a large fertiliser firm.
The family, including Shahzada's wife, Christine, and other child, Alina, live in Surbiton, south-west London.
Shahzada is also a supporter of two charities founded by King Charles - the British Asian Trust and the Prince's Trust International.
He studied in Philadelphia, USA, and the University of Buckingham in England, where he graduated in 1998.
His family said he was interested in "exploring different natural habitats", and had previously spoken at both the United Nations and Oxford Union.
The father and son are on board the Titan submersible with British adventurer Hamish Harding, former French Navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet and Stockton Rush, the chief executive of OceanGate, which runs the Titanic voyages.
OceanGate charges $250,000 per person for deep-sea excursion to the Titanic shipwreck, which sits 3,800m (12,500ft) beneath the surface of the Atlantic.
Titan and its passengers are at the centre of a huge international rescue mission, which includes a Scottish ship normally used to work on pipelines in the North Sea.
The Aberdeenshire-based Deep Energy has remote submersibles which experts hope could reach the 3,800m (12,500ft) depth of the Titanic wreck to search for the missing vehicle.
An aircraft based at RAF Lossiemouth is also due to join the search operation.
The C17 Globemaster will depart for Canada later with ancillary equipment, believed to be cabling, to support the search and rescue effort.
The Ministry of Defence received a request for assistance on Wednesday night and has been moving assets since then to help with the operation.
Meanwhile the plight of Suleman and his fellow passengers was raised at First Minister's Questions in the Scottish Parliament.
First Minister Humza Yousaf said: "I'm deeply concerned. I think we all are. But we're all hoping, we're all praying, for good news.
"My thoughts are very much with the families and the communities that are affected."