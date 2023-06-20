'Voice of football' Archie Macpherson hid black despair
- Published
Veteran broadcaster Archie Macpherson was the voice - and the face - of Scottish football.
But behind that on-screen persona, the Sportscene presenter was suffering bleak periods of depression.
At the age of 86, he has spoken about the low points he kept hidden from friends and colleagues in football.
Speaking on a new BBC Scotland documentary series Icons of Football, Macpherson admitted to struggling with his mental health.
He said it struck at the height of his career but he did not speak about it until later in life.
"Depression is something that is invisible," he said. "It burrows its way secretly into your very soul at times, inexplicably.
"On the surface I had a marvellous job, earning well, travelling the world and yet at times I felt black despair.
"And I got out of it eventually through talking."
He also revealed that he fell into sports broadcasting by accident.
A teacher in North Lanarkshire in the late 1950s, he had ambitions of being a writer.
After having a short story accepted by BBC Scotland's radio drama department, he asked if he could read it himself.
Told he had to audition for this, he attended BBC Scotland's studios in Glasgow.
While he was there, something happened to change the course of his life.
"When I was in the canteen, I bumped into a guy who said, 'Would you have an audition for sport?' I said yes, I went and did an audition for them and they hired me."
His first appearance for BBC Scotland was a day to remember.
"My debut for BBC Sport was on 27 October 1962. That was one of the most perilous days in the history of mankind," he said.
The rest of the world watched with worry as the threat of nuclear war loomed, with the USA and the Soviet Union at loggerheads during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Macpherson said: "Nuclear missiles were heading for Cuba, so Armageddon was hanging over all our heads.
"What did I have to console myself with? Hamilton Accies against Stenhousemuir.
"So I always related Accies to the salvation of mankind. And more importantly to helping me start a new career."
Trainspotting film
The presenter made a name for himself when football TV broadcasting was in its infancy.
He was there when Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen challenged for glory in European finals.
And he was there at various World Cups, including Scotland's infamous 1978 Argentina campaign
Macpherson was introduced to a new audience when his commentary was included in 90s hit movie Trainspotting.
He remained as a presenter with BBC Scotland until 1990.