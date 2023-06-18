Rain and flood warning after long dry spell
The Met Office has issued a heavy rain warning for large parts of Scotland after the recent dry spell.
A band of wet weather is forecast to move northwards across the southern half of the country on Sunday evening.
A yellow alert has been issued from 19:00, with 40-60mm of rain possible in places, while one or two locations could see 80mm or more.
Some localised flooding could occur, with the rain moving into the central belt and further north on Monday.
The forecast comes after a prolonged dry spell which has seen all parts of Scotland experiencing some kind of water scarcity.
The Loch Maree area in the Highlands is facing "significant" water shortages, and Scottish Water is putting in place emergency measures to maintain supplies to the village of Broadford on Skye.
Wildfires have also been a problem because of the tinder-dry vegetation.
BBC Scotland weather presenter Derek Mackintosh said the dry ground could heighten the risk of flooding.
"Cracked soils repel water rather than letting it soak in as wet soil would," he explained.
"This means rain pools on the surface and run-off rates increase - leading to a greater risk of flash flooding on some of our roads.
"Between this evening and Monday afternoon, some areas could see more than a month's worth of rainfall within the space of just a few hours."
The Met Office said surface spray, as well as flooding, could lead to difficult driving conditions and even some road closures.
It has issued a first warning until midnight, covering an area that extends as far north as Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Kintyre peninsula.
On Monday, a second yellow warning includes north-east Scotland and parts of the Western Isles, lasting until midday.
The most persistent rain should then ease, but the risk of heavy, thundery showers will continue for the remainder of the day.
The longer-term forecast is for temperatures to remain above average for the time of year with occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms, but plenty of sunshine in between.