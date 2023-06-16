King appoints Queen Camilla to Scotland's Order of the Thistle
- Published
The King has given Scotland's highest royal honour to his wife Queen Camilla, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The Order of the Thistle can only be bestowed by the King himself.
It currently recognises 16 knights as well as men and women who have held public office or who have given a particular contribution to national life.
The palace made the announcement ahead of King Charles' birthday honours which will be revealed on Friday night.
In a statement, the palace said: "The King has been graciously pleased to appoint the Queen to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle."
King James VII of Scotland (James II) established the Order of the Thistle in 1687, though it is possible it dates back further.
Prince William and Princess Anne are members as well as various members of the aristocracy and House of Lords - most recently Lady Elish Angiolini, a former Lord Advocate, and former presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament Sir George Reid.
St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, which hosts the Order of the Thistle service, says the honour is "traditionally given to Scots or people of Scots ancestry".
The service sees knights take part in a procession to the chapel dressed in green velvet robes and white plumed hats.
The royal website says the honour is second only in precedence in England to the Order of the Garter.