Your pictures of Scotland: 16 to 23 June

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 16 and 23 June.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Elaine Wilson
Elaine Wilson, of Lasswade, took this picture of the Dalkeith Arts Moos by artist M Bitici.
Sally Williams
Sally Williams said of this shot: "Here’s a photo taken from our front door today, looking towards Kilmaluag. The rain finally arrives in style after weeks of sunny weather on the Isle of Skye."
Richard McKay
Richard McKay, of Tornagrain, said heather provided the perfect foreground for her picture overlooking Loch Nevis in Knoydart.
Hazel Thomson
Hazel Thomson, of Elgin, said of her picture: "A warm summer’s evening and a gorgeous sunset over Portmahomack harbour."
Allan Masson
Allan Masson said he made an early ascent of Sgùrr nan Eag to avoid the heat of the day and to capture morning mist on the hills of Kintail.
Bob Smart
Bob Smart, of Dunfermline, said his family had a great day out at Thirlistane Castle for a Borders Vintage Automobile Club meeting. Bob said the event's cycle stunt team was "awesome".
Morag Cordiner
Morag Cordiner, of Peterhead, said: "I saw these sheep on the rocks at Fionnphort when I was waiting for the ferry to Iona. It's almost as if the big one is shouting 'Hurry up or we'll miss the ferry' to his pals lower down."
Mangela Coia
Tarbet Harbour, Loch Fyne, in a picture from Mangela Coia.
George Carson
George Carson, who lives in Greenock, said of his picture: "While out on a cruise on an old school friend's boat I took a few photos of the Cloch Lighthouse at Gourock. It is lovely to see the Lighthouse from the Clyde."
Graham Paton
Graham Paton's image was taken from South Queensferry. He said: "These long sunny evenings make for some great sunsets."
Graham Ferguson
Graham Ferguson took a ramble across the long rickety bridge through Aberlady nature reserve on his way to locating the wrecks of World War Two XT midget submarines on Gullane sands.
Helen Baird
"Anyone for chess by the pond in the grounds of Glenapp Castle?" asks Helen Baird, of Greenock.
Kenny Bray
Kenny Bray, from Bearsden, said he came across this beautiful display of lupins with Crathes Castle in the background while on a road trip of NTS properties in Aberdeenshire.
Laura Hynes
Laura Hynes, of Amsterdam, took this picture of a geological feature called a hexagonal basalt wheel at Mull's Ardmeanach Peninsula. Laura said: "My partner and I visited Mull and were hiking to the fossil tree just further along the peninsula."
Gavin Blainey
Gavin Blainey, of Oban, sent in this shot. Gavin said: "This tree sits on the Ganavan Road, near Oban. It's fantastically striking during the right conditions."
Pat Christie
Pat Christie captured this picture of Noctilucent clouds over North Berwick harbour at 02:00 in the morning. Pat said: "So beautiful."
Lorna Donaldson
Lorna Donaldson's photo of perfect reflections of Dumyat on Airthrey Loch, Stirling.
Derek McEwan
Derek McEwan took this shot. He said: "Looking into Sgarasta Mhòr Beach from Harris Golf Club on the Isle of Harris."
Michaela Cunningham
A picture from Michaela Cunningham, of Ayr, looking down Loch Leven.
Gillian Leary
Gillian Leary took this image while doing steps for a charity fundraising effort. She said: "I chose to go up Berwick Law as part of my challenge. It was made all the more easier when I caught sight of the ponies."
Johnny MacLeod
Johnny MacLeod's shot of Summer Solstice dawn at St Abbs Head Lighthouse. Johnny said the view was well worth a 02:00 alarm call and two-hour drive from Kennoway, Fife.
Alex Leddy
Alex Leddy came across this tree washed up on Blackdog beach, near Aberdeen. Alex said: "I think It looks like the skeleton of a whale or another large creature."
Calum Goodfellow
Calum Goodfellow, from Elgin, said of his picture: "A view of the Torridon Hills from the summit of Maol Chean-Dearg."
Graham Christie
Graham Christie said of this shot: "The view over Arrochar Jetty and Loch Long looking north."
Gemma Brown
Gemma Brown, from Insch, took this picture on a camping trip to Beauly. She said the level of the River Farrar was really low.
Lauren McKinnon
Lauren McKinnon's picture of mist rising under the sunset from South Calder Water after the downpour that delayed Tuesday's Scotland vs Georgia game at Hampden.
Brian Johnston
Looking at Bridgend over the Perth Old Bridge in a picture taken by Brian Johnston while he walked along Tay Street.
Derek Bremner
Derek Bremner's picture of the Whaligoe Steps, south of Wick.
Ian Minty
Ian Minty's picture of dawn at North Uist.
Lorraine Watters
Ollie, a golden retriever from Inverkip, concludes the latest gallery. He was on his holidays in Skipness and was pictured by Lorraine Watters.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics