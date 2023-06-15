Abortion clinic 'buffer zone' bill lodged in Scottish Parliament
A bill designed to end protests outside abortion clinics has been lodged at the Scottish Parliament.
Green MSP Gillian Mackay has submitted the proposal, with the first vote expected in October.
The members' bill aims to create 150-metre (164 yard) "safe access" zones around facilities which carry out abortions and other health services.
A US anti-abortion group operating in Scotland previously vowed to mount a legal challenge.
The proposed Abortion Services Safe Access Zones (Scotland) Bill has cross-party support, including from the Scottish government, making its passage a near-certainty.
Ms Mackay told BBC Scotland there have been protests outside abortion facilities across Scotland but that the most "extreme" cases had been outside the Sandyford clinic in Glasgow, where she said protesters have worn body cameras and used loud speakers to target patients and disrupt services inside the building.
"Some of these appointments are traumatic in their nature and take a lot of will to get there in the first place," the Green MSP said.
"They don't need any more barriers put in their way and neither should they have to face these barriers."
Ms Mackay introduced draft proposals in May 2022, with a consultation process closing in August 2022.
She praised campaigners, including Back Off Scotland, for their work pushing for a new law to be introduced.
The Green MSP added: "This is not about pitting rights against each other. It's about allowing people to access healthcare where they need to.
"People are free to come and protest here outside the Scottish Parliament, where those decisions around pieces of legislation which govern reproductive rights are made. That is far more appropriate than harassing people who are going to express their bodily autonomy and receive health care."
The main group holding protests is Texas-based 40 Days for Life, which BBC Disclosure revealed last year was active in Scotland.
The group's volunteers take party in so-called "vigils", but critics have said the protests intimidate vulnerable women.
It has previously vowed it would mount a legal challenge to the legislation is passed by MSPs.
Last year the Supreme Court ruled that legislation setting up such zones in Northern Ireland did not "disproportionately interfere" with protesters' rights.
The ruling effectively paved the way for a similar law being set up in Scotland.
'Enormous strength of feeling'
Ms Mackay's bill needs cross-party support and 18 signatures from MSPs to allow it to be formally introduced to parliament for consideration.
First Minister Humza Yousaf reaffirmed his support for the proposals at Holyrood and urged MSPs to back the bill.
He told the chamber during First Minister's Questions: "Women should be able to access abortions without judgement. It is simply not acceptable for anyone to experience harassment, intimidation or unwanted influence as they access what is essential healthcare."
Women's Health Minister Jenni Minto said: "Whilst the consultation analysis demonstrates clear support for safe access zones, it also highlights that there is enormous strength of feeling around this issue.
"It is therefore important that any legislation is robust and subject to appropriate scrutiny. We look forward to continuing to fully support Ms Mackay throughout that process."