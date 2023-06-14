Police Scotland appoints first female chief
- Published
Police Scotland has announced the appointment of its first female chief constable.
Jo Farrell, the current chief constable of Durham Police, will replace Sir Iain Livingstone, who is retiring in August.
Ms Farrell was appointed by the Scottish Police Authority.
Justice Secretary Angela Constance, who approved the appointment, said Ms Farrell "has shown she has the skills needed to lead the service".
Ms Farrell became the first female chief constable of Durham Police in 2019. She was previously assistant chief constable at Northumbria Police.
She will have responsibility for 23,000 officers and staff in what is the UK's second largest police force.
Sir Iain is to step down this summer after five years in the role.
Ms Constance said: "I also want to pay tribute to Sir Iain for his bold leadership and wider service to keeping communities safe during a lengthy, distinguished career in policing.
"He leaves Police Scotland in great shape after leading it through unprecedented times."