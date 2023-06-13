Junior doctors in Scotland to strike after rejecting pay offer
Junior doctors in Scotland are set to strike after rejecting a pay offer made by the Scottish government.
BMA Scotland said three days of strike action would take place between 12 and 15 July unless an improved offer was made.
The Scottish government had proposed a 14.5% pay rise over a period of two years, which it described as the best offer in the UK.
But the union said that 71.1% of its members had voted to reject the offer.
Dr Chris Smith, the chair of the BMA's Scottish junior doctor committee, said members had spoken "decisively and clearly" - but that strike action would be taken "reluctantly".
He said: "It is beyond doubt that they do not consider this offer sufficient to begin the process of addressing the pay erosion we have suffered since 2008 - when pay for a junior doctor was some 28.5% higher.
"That is why our message to the Scottish government today is stark. Come back with an improved offer and we can still avert the need for strikes and the disruption they will cause us all and patients in particular.
"The ball is now firmly back in the government's court, and I hope they respond urgently and positively."
The union, which has been calling for a 23.5% increase, says it is now seeking an urgent meeting with Health Secretary Michael Matheson.
He previously told the BBC he would "do everything" to avoid industrial action.
In May, the Scottish government offered junior doctors an aggregate 14.5% pay increase over two years, plus talks on a change to the system of pay reviews in future.
BMA Scotland put the offer to its members with no recommendation.