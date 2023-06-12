Train drivers union rejects ScotRail pay offer
- Published
Members of a train drivers' union have voted to reject a pay offer from ScotRail.
Aslef has called for pay talks to be reopened immediately after 51.6% of its members voted to decline the offer.
Last week the RMT union, representing conductors, ticket examiners and station staff voted for a similar deal which includes a 5% pay rise.
ScotRail said Aslef's rejection of the offer was disappointing but it remained committed to resolving the matter.
It is not clear how many of Aslef's membership took part in the ballot.
Aslef's Scotland organiser Kevin Lindsay said ScotRail had made a "below-inflation offer".
"Like other workers, our members are experiencing the impact of rocketing food, fuel and energy costs," he said.
"But we also know the important service Scotland's train drivers provide and that's why we are calling for pay talks with ScotRail to begin again immediately so we can take forward meaningful discussion on fair pay."
David Simpson, ScotRail's service delivery director, said: "It is incredibly disappointing that Aslef members have voted against this offer.
"The offer was a strong one, which gives drivers a well-deserved pay rise while also delivering good value for the taxpayer.
"We remain committed to working with Aslef to agree a pay deal for our drivers."