Nicola Sturgeon: Former first minister arrested in SNP finances inquiry
- Published
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the SNP.
Police confirmed a 52-year-old woman was taken into custody as a suspect and is being questioned by detectives.
On 5 April, officers searched Ms Sturgeon's home and the party's headquarters in Edinburgh.
They also arrested her husband Peter Murrell, former SNP chief executive, who was released without charge.
A luxury motorhome was also seized by police from outside the home of Mr Murrell's mother in Dunfermline.
Almost two weeks later, SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was arrested and released without charge.
Mr Murrell and Mr Beattie were both treated as suspects and were taken into custody for the legally defined period of up to 12 hours of questioning before being released pending further inquiries.
Under the Criminal Justice (Scotland) Act 2016, police can release a suspect for further investigation, but they can be re-arrested at a later date.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.