Daviot wildfire burns through the night as crews battle on
- Published
Firefighters are battling a wildfire that broke out in the Highlands for a second day.
The flames burned through the night after taking hold near the village of Daviot, south of Inverness, at about 14:45 on Saturday.
The fire service and police have urged people to stay indoors and close all windows to prevent smoke inhalation.
The blaze is about 30 miles (48km) from Cannich - the site of another recent wildfire.
It was thought to be the largest recorded in the UK.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) had extended an alert for a "very high" risk of wildfire until Monday.
'Almighty challenge'
Saturday was the hottest day of the year for Scotland, after 29.8°C was recorded in Auchincruive, Ayrshire.
Duncan Macpherson, a Highland councillor for Inverness South, said firefighters were facing an "almighty challenge" on Saturday night.
He tweeted: "The wildfire at Daviot south of Inverness stretches over a mile long between Craggie and Moy and presents an almighty challenge for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to try and contain as the wind blows the flames further across the landscape."
Meanwhile thunderstorms are expected to sweep across much of the Highlands and west coast on Sunday.
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert lasting between 12:00 and 21:00 BST.
Forecasters said conditions would include lightning strikes, strong winds and "torrential" rain in some parts.