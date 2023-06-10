Thunderstorms and hail to sweep across Scotland
Thunderstorms and hail are expected to sweep across Scotland as a result of high temperatures.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning affecting much of the west coast and Highlands from 12:00 until 21:00 BST on Sunday.
Forecasters said conditions would include lightning strikes, strong winds and "torrential" rain in some parts.
However the nature of showers will be scattered, meaning some parts within the warning area will remain dry.
The areas experiencing the worst rain could see 30-40mm in an hour.
There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, the Met Office said.
The warning extends to Wales and central and southern parts of England.
It comes after an extended spell of hot, dry weather across the UK.
Earlier this week the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service issued a Scotland-wide warning of a "very high" wildfire risk, which remains in place until Saturday.
A wildfire near Cannich in the Highlands had been burning for almost two weeks and caused extensive damage to an RSPB Scotland nature reserve.
Meanwhile the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has reiterated warnings on water scarcity.
Its most recent report on Thursday said the issue was most acute around Loch Maree in Wester Ross, increasing the risk in the area to "significant".
The agency also said Loch Ness - Scotland's largest freshwater loch by volume - had dropped to its lowest water level in 32 years last month amid dry conditions.