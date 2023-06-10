Cyclist dies after being hit by van in Kirkintilloch
A cyclist has died after being hit by a van in East Dunbartonshire.
The 50-year-old man was struck on the A806 near the Lindsaybeg Roundabout in Kirkintilloch on Friday at about 10:35.
A 62-year-old man driving the van was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and later released pending further inquiries.
Police Scotland has urged any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to contact its non-emergency line.
Sgt Adnan Alam said: "In particular, I would ask any motorists with dashcams who were in and around that area to check the footage as it may have captured images that could assist in our investigation."
