Saturday's papers: 'Party's over' as Boris Johnson quits 'in fury'Published5 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, One big story dominates the Saturday papers - former Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigning as an MP. The news broke on Friday evening as he accused the House of Commons Privileges Committee - investigating whether he deliberately misled MPs about lockdown parties in Downing Street - of trying to "drive me out of Parliament". The Scottish Sun headlines simply: "Bojo: I quit" as it details the "resignation bombshell".Image caption, "Party's over, Boris" says the Daily Record, focusing on the Partygate report. The paper says the "deluded" Tory quit after seeing the report, but complained that the Privileges Committee was a "kangaroo court".Image caption, The Times pictures former US President Donald Trump on the golf course as he is accused of multiple criminal counts over retaining national defence information, nuclear secrets, and obstruction. But like other papers, it leads on Mr Johnson's resignation with the headline: "The party's over now".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph Highlights Boris Johnson's resignation statement, including his claim of a "witch hunt" among some Conservative MPs who saw his removal as a necessary first step to the reversal of Brexit. He also says Privileges Committee chairwoman, Labour's Harriet Harman, already expressed "prejudicial remarks about my guilt before they had even seen the evidence".Image caption, Johnson quit with "a tirade" at the Partygate investigation and insisted he "did not lie", says the Scotsman. It reports that a by-election will now follow in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip, the west London seat he held, as well as in Nadine Dorries' Mid Bedfordshire seat which she resigned from earlier in the day.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports Mr Sunak was "stunned" following Mr Johnson's departure and warns there was dismay in No 10 at the "prospect of a fresh round of Tory bloodletting". The paper says can Johnson "hold his head high" despite the "sanctimonious crowing" from his enemies on the left, liberals and remainers.Image caption, "Boris Johnson declares war on Sunak" says the i newspaper. The paper reports the ex-premier has attacked Rishi Sunak's handling of the economy, tax, Brexit, trade and housing, before threatening his successor with a future return.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express also headlines on Mr Johnson comparing the Privileges Committee to a "kangaroo court". It observes that Ms Dorries' resignation appears to be a "co-ordinated move" with her ex-boss.Image caption, "Arrogant to the end" says the National, with an image of a sullen-looking Boris Johnson. It concentrates on the former PM's defiant resignation statement, also referring to the "kangaroo court" comment.Image caption, The Herald gives the Johnson story little space on its front page, leading instead with the problem of dwindling pupil numbers in rural schools. It reports that 40 primary schools, mainly in rural areas, have been closed of mothballed in recent years.Image caption, The P&J leads with "collapse fears at inferno-hit flats" in Nairn. Fire ripped through a block of flats on the harbour on Friday afternoon, causing evacuation of properties.Image caption, A building collapse makes the top story in the Glasgow Times, which pictures the front of The Roll Shop in Polmadie. The building has been deemed unsafe by police, the paper reports.Image caption, A woman who tried to take her own life while at school speaks to the Courier about her struggle and her campaign for more support to be made available for young people. Dianne Youngson says she decided to speak out after reading about an incident at her former school.Image caption, "Next stop Granton" says the Edinburgh Evening News as it leads on the city council's next phase of its tram project.Image caption, In the Evening Express, parents express their disgust at a campaign of "lewd" pictures being littered around a primary school in Peterhead.Image caption, And the Weekend Telegraph leads with a "summer of discontent" as staff at bus company Xplore plan to walk out on strike for 12 weeks from Monday.