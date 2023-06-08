RMT union members accept ScotRail pay offer
Members of the RMT union have voted to accept a pay offer made by ScotRail.
It means conductors, ticket examiners and station staff will get a 5% pay rise for 2023/24.
The lowest paid members of staff at the government-owned company, will also get an additional £750.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail's head of customer operations, said the decision ensured certainty on Scotland's railways for the months ahead.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This was a tough negotiation and our members have voted to accept this modest pay deal.
"We have managed to negotiate this deal like many others on the railways including in Wales, the English regions and now Scotland.
"Where the DfT (Department for Transport) has the controlling mandate for 14 train operators, RMT has had a year-long dispute with multiple strikes."
He added: "ScotRail members have benefited from annual pay rises and extra value added to their overall pay packages, unlike RMT members on 14 rail operators, some of whom have not had a pay rise in four years."
ScotRail said Aslef, the train drivers' union, was currently balloting its members on a similar pay offer.
Mr Campbell said: "We are grateful to our trade union colleagues for their constructive approach to negotiations, which resulted in a strong offer.
"This delivers a well-earned pay increase, while providing value for the taxpayer in the challenging financial environment in which the railway operates."
ScotRail workers accepted a similar pay offer last November following a series of strikes.