RMT union members accept ScotRail pay offer
Members of the RMT union have voted to accept a pay offer made by ScotRail, according to the government-owned rail firm.
It means conductors, ticket examiners and station staff will get a 5% pay rise for 2023/24.
The lowest paid members of staff will also get an additional £750.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail's head of customer operations, said the decision ensured certainty on Scotland's railways for the months ahead.
ScotRail said the RMT had recommended that its members accept the deal.
The firm also said that Aslef, the train drivers' union, was currently balloting its members on a similar pay offer.
Mr Campbell said: "We are grateful to our trade union colleagues for their constructive approach to negotiations, which resulted in a strong offer.
"This delivers a well-earned pay increase, while providing value for the taxpayer in the challenging financial environment in which the railway operates."
ScotRail workers accepted a similar pay offer last November following a series of strikes.