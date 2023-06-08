Scotland's papers: Teen's death at school and Greens 'bottle out of DRS'Published26 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A tragic accident at a school in West Lothian leads several of the Scottish front pages. "Schoolboy dies after playground tussle" says the Scottish Sun's headline, writing that a 14-year-old boy collapsed at lunchtime in the playground of St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn. The school's headteacher says "we are devastated", the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Record claims the shock death was connected to an internet challenge called "tap out" where a person is starved of oxygen in a headlock before tapping out to be released. The paper carries an image of the teenager who has been named locally.Image caption, Police are investigating the pupil's death, says the Edinburgh Evening News, which leads with an image of headteacher Andrew Sharkey who gave a statement outside the school on Wednesday.Image caption, The other big story from Wednesday was the further postponement of the Scottish government's deposit return scheme. "SNP and Greens bottle out of scheme" screams the Scottish Daily Mail, claiming minister Lorna Slater was "forced into a climbdown" over the plans to launch Scotland's system before the rest of the UK. The recycling scheme will now go live with the rest of the UK in October 2025, it says.Image caption, In a similar vein, the Scottish Daily Express headline reads "Greens bottle it" as it reports relief from drinks producers at the move to push the scheme's launch date. The paper describes Wednesday's events as a "humiliating blow" for First Minister Humza Yousaf.Image caption, In the Scotsman, Humza Yousaf describes it as "a dark day for devolution" after Lorna Slater announced the launch would be delayed by 19 months due to the UK government's refusal to budge on the inclusion of glass in the scheme.Image caption, The Herald leads with a health exclusive, reporting that patients are at risk due to a "dangerous" shortage of doctors in some areas of Scotland. The story also claims hospital departments are "barely able to provide a service" due to vacancies. The claims come from the BMA, which also highlights stark differences between the availability of care in rural and urban areas.Image caption, The National leads with a story claiming senior SNP figures believe delaying a vote on independence strategy is the right way forward - despite the move being branded “moronic” by party sources.Image caption, The i focuses on small businesses across the UK planning to launch legal action against energy companies over high-cost deals that added thousands of pounds to their annual bills through undeclared commission fees. The paper says energy firms now face huge payouts after brokers "exploited" a loophole that raised tariff bills.Image caption, Day two of Prince Harry's evidence in his historic phone hacking case leads the Metro. The paper focuses on his claim that he found a device on his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy's car in 2005.Image caption, The Times says Rishi Sunak is preparing to approve former prime minister Boris Johnson's 50-strong honours list within weeks in a move which could trigger two by-elections. This is because Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, and Alok Sharma, the former Cop26 president, are both expected to stand down to take peerages. The paper adds Mr Sunak will accept the list in a bid to end months of acrimony between the two men.Image caption, The Telegraph looks at the Duke of Sussex's comments about how he went to court over alleged phone hacking to protect his wife. But the main story on the front page is prime minister Rishi Sunak telling US President Joe Biden that the UK can lead on AI. The Princess of Wales is pictured playing rugby during an engagement on Wednesday.Image caption, A seafood firm has been fined £80,000 for the death of a deckhand who was dragged overboard into rough seas after his leg was caught by creel ropes, reports the Press and Journal. Mark Elder, 26, from Thurso, drowned despite “valiant efforts” to save him by his crewmates aboard the North Star vessel.Image caption, The Courier reports that a high-profile English footballing chief executive has been tasked with securing the sale of St Johnstone FC. The majority shareholder of the Perth club, Geoff Brown, has put his stake in the Saints on the market. The price is understood to be more than £10m.Image caption, A man who terrified two teenagers with a knife “the size of his forearm” is ictured on the front of the Evening Telegraph. The teens fled on scooters from the blood-stained man.Image caption, Neighbours living on a street in the east end of Glasgow have said a cyclist's death could have been avoided had traffic-calming measures been put in place earlier, reports the Glasgow Times. John Morton, 64, died after he was involved in a collision with a grey Audi A3 on Fielden street on Monday. The Glasgow Times reveals that documents show residents had pleaded with the council to tackle the problem road for almost five years.Image caption, The Daily Star has taken a different approach from all the other newspapers and leads with a story about how great white sharks happily swim along with humans nearly every day without biting them.