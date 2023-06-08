Scotland's papers: Teen's death at school and Greens 'bottle out of DRS'

Image caption,

The Times says Rishi Sunak is preparing to approve former prime minister Boris Johnson's 50-strong honours list within weeks in a move which could trigger two by-elections. This is because Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, and Alok Sharma, the former Cop26 president, are both expected to stand down to take peerages. The paper adds Mr Sunak will accept the list in a bid to end months of acrimony between the two men.