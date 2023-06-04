Scotland's papers: 'Hand over Covid texts' and Celtic win the treble

Scotland's papers: 'Hand over Covid texts' and Celtic win the treblePublished15 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, There are a mix of stories in today's papers, including calls for Scottish ministers to hand over their text messages to the Scottish Covid injury which features in the Sunday Mail. The paper reports that lawyers for bereaved families have requested the messages of Humza Yousaf who was health minister at the time, as well as Nicola Sturgeon and Prof Jason Leith. This comes after the UK government refused to hand over Boris Johnson’s messages to the UK inquiry.Image caption, The Herald leads with an exclusive on concerns over the credibility of degrees given out by top Scottish Universities. The newspaper reports that students could enter key professions without the proper checks due to an ongoing marking boycott. The boycott is the latest phase of industrial action by the members of the University and College Union (UCU) who are refusing to undertake marking duties, and assessment-related work such as exam invigilation or processing marks is also being avoided.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday nicknames government minister Lorna Slater, "Limo Lorna" after the newspaper found her chauffeur-driven car drove 110 miles unoccupied to pick her up. The Green minister was also found to have chartered a private ferry to the Isle of Rum last month. First Minister Humza Yousaf stuck up for Ms Slater calling the ferry charter "value for money".Image caption, Scotland on Sunday is one of the papers which features Celtic’s "historic" treble win on the front page. The team beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle, 3-1 in the Scottish final on Saturday. The paper also reports that there have been 773 attacks on paramedics, including 16 sexual assaults since 2017.Image caption, Tax cuts are the focus of the Sunday Express, which reports that the prime minister is putting his party on "an election war footing". It says the cuts could be introduced relatively soon, with Treasury officials being told "to draw up a package of giveaways to be announced within months".Image caption, The Sunday National leads with a special report into a row over lobbying. The UK government has been urged to explain the “striking coincidence” of a £20,000 donation from a trade body after changing its position on including glass in deposit return schemes, according to the paper.Image caption, The front page of the Sunday Post features a photo of revellers enjoying the sun at Prestwick Beach. It also carries an exclusive interview who Shamshad Akhtar, famed for playing Meena in Still Game. She discusses her experience of domestic abuse and how the show changed her life.Image caption, A slated pre-election cut to income tax makes the front of the Sunday Telegraph. It reports a cut of up to 2p in the pound could be on the cards, with officials believing "the economy is likely to recover sufficiently... to introduce a cut in April". Mr Sunak wants to reduce income tax or national insurance and head into the election next year promising to do more, says the paper.Image caption, With Holly Willoughby set to make her return to the This Morning sofa on Monday, the Sun on Sunday reports she will "deliver an emotional statement" about the scandal which embroiled her former co-host Phillip Schofield. Schofield stood down from ITV following a huge public backlash after he admitted having a relationship with a younger colleague.Related Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.