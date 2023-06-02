Schofield speaks and minister's £1,200 boat trip

Schofield speaks and minister's £1,200 boat tripPublished7 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scottish Sun leads with one of the first interviews with Phillip Schofield since his resignation from ITV's This Morning a week ago. Schofield stood down after it emerged he had had an affair with a colleague on the show some 30 years his junior. Schofield tells the paper he is "utterly broken and ashamed" but insists he did not groom the man.Image caption, After the furore over Greens minister Lorna Slater chartering a private boat for a government trip to the island of Rum, the Scottish Daily Mail reveals the alleged cost of the hire. It says £1,200 was charged for the charter, compared with the £9.40 that a Scottish government-owned public ferry would cost.Image caption, The Herald says ministers are prepared to sink millions more into Scotland's crisis-hit nationalised shipyard firm to ensure it has a commercial future - before the yard is re-privatised. It has emerged that a multi-million-pound tranche of capital expenditure has been requested by Ferguson Marine as part of a plan to make it more competitive.Image caption, A number of Friday's papers lead with the news the government is taking its own Covid inquiry to judicial review after refusing to hand over a cache of messages sent between former prime minister Boris Johnson and 40 others during the pandemic. The headline in the Metro reads: "See you in court".Image caption, Legal documents published on Thursday show that the messages Mr Johnson has so far given to the Cabinet Office only begin in May 2021, more than a year into the pandemic, according to The Times. The paper says Mr Johnson began using a new phone that month after it emerged his number was available online and that, according to a spokesman, his old phone has been switched off since on the "advice of security officials". The spokesman added that Mr Johnson has "absolutely no objection whatsoever" to providing content from the old phone if doing so would be possible "without compromising security".Image caption, An exchange from First Minister's Questions makes the front of the Metro after Anas Sarwar told Humza Yousaf that more than 18,000 people died last year while on NHS waiting lists for hospital treatment. Mr Sarwar predicted that if the trend continued, more than 20,000 people could die waiting for an appointment in 2023.Image caption, The National reports that the first ministers of Wales and Scotland have met and discussed the "urgent" need for the UK government to end repeated breaches of the Sewel Convention It says the first ministers met to send a "back off" message to the Tories.Image caption, A judge has "ignored" Scottish government guidelines by jailing a youth who sexually assaulted a nine-year-old boy, says the Scottish Daily Express. It comes after guidelines from the Scottish Sentencing Council for under 25s were called into question after recent sentencing decisions.Image caption, "It's a miracle" claims the Daily Record as it reports on a 54-year-old woman who has finally had a baby after 25 years of trying and 21 IVF procedures.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says police have impounded a pleasure cruiser following the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy in the water off Bournemouth beach on Wednesday. Police said the investigation was in its early stages and that detectives were working to establish the circumstances that led to the deaths.Image caption, An Edinburgh man tells the Evening News that his home requires two walls to be rebuilt after heavy piling from tram works. He tells the paper he has been "thrown to the wolves" after the council refused to pay for all the repairs.Image source, P&JImage caption, The P&J carries a striking image from this week's wildfire at Cannich in the Highlands. It leads with a story about patients suffering due to NHS staff shortages and a lack of proper training.Image caption, The surprise announcement that a Bridge of Earn school is to be closed makes the top story in The Courier. Kilgraston School has educated young people - mainly girls - since 1930 and the paper says trustees admitted there was no alternative to closure.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with the costs associated with "botched" new hospital builds.Image caption, A Glasgow councillor's expenses claim for £4,000 worth of mileage makes the front of the Glasgow Times.Image caption, And the Evening Telegraph lead story is about the sentencing of a shop thief who was chased by a 70-year-old great-granny.Related Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.