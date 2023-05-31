Cyclist, 64, critical in hospital after Glasgow crash
- Published
A 64-year-old cyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in the east end of Glasgow.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on Fielden Street, which involved a grey Audi A3, at about 08:40 on Monday.
The cyclist was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition is described as critical.
Police Scotland appealed for any witnesses or drivers with dash-cam footage to contact them.
Sgt Andrew Coutts said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
