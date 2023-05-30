Scotland tipped for UK's hottest day of the year
Tuesday could be the UK's hottest day of the year - with Scotland tipped to register the country's highest temperature.
The Met Office said the heat could reach 25C or even 26C in the west of Scotland.
It comes after Sunday's 24.4C in Plymouth broke the previous record set on Saturday.
On Monday, Glasgow recorded 15.5 hours of sunshine - making it the sunniest place in the whole of the UK.
BBC Scotland weather presenter Judith Ralston said Scotland would be split when it came to the high temperatures.
"We are looking at 25C or 26C in the west, towards Glasgow, the Trossachs, Callander and Loch Lomond. And it is looking the same tomorrow.
"But in contrast, over on the east coast, onshore breezes will see temperatures around 12C, 13C, 14C."
The settled weather is set to continue through to next week but is not expected to reach "heatwave" status.
Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said: "We've got high pressure sending across at the moment, which is bringing dry and settled weather and some late spring, early summer sunshine.
"We're expecting similar conditions for the rest of the week and into next weekend and probably beyond. So an extended spell of dry and settled weather."
Mr Stroud said May had been "very dry" and with "just slightly more than half the normal amount of rainfall we would actually expect".
On Friday, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued its first alert level warning of the year about water scarcity, following very low river flows around Loch Maree in Wester Ross.
It urged businesses such as distilleries, farms and golf courses, which use water from streams and rivers to reduce what they take.
Areas in southern and central Scotland, and the majority of the north including the Western Isles, are at early warning level.
Firefighters battled a wildfire that had been burning since Sunday afternoon near Cannich, south of Inverness. crews remained at the location - to the south of the village near the Kerrow Wood - to monitor for flare-ups on Tuesday.
The dry conditions also prompted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to issue a warning of a very high wildfire risk in large parts of Scotland over the holiday weekend.
However, tourist businesses were hoping to receive a welcome boost as a result of the sunshine.
Drew McKenzie, provost of Inverclyde Council, which runs the iconic outdoor pool in Gourock, said the spell of good weather would bring people to the attraction.
He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "This is the absolute perfect weather for the Gourock pool. It just comes into its own. It's our gem down here.
"This weather attracts everybody and it'll be a super busy day there today."
Rob Dickson from Visit Scotland said the weather would help with the post-Covid recovery.
"Without a doubt great weather is a great opportunity to get out and see Scotland," he said. "I think we are bouncing back. The consumer research gives us cause for cautious optimism that there is continued interest for domestic and international visitors.
"There are really strong indicators that we are bouncing back and that our businesses can look forward to a good summer."