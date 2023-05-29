Scotland's papers: Ferry cash 'cover up' and ITV bullying claims

Image caption,

Several of Monday's papers are also continuing their coverage of the Phillip Schofield controversy. The Scottish Daily Mail - the paper which first published Mr Schofield's apology - carries comments made by TV doctor Ranj Singh about the show in Monday's edition. Dr Singh, a regular guest on This Morning, has accused the show of having a "toxic" culture of bullying and discrimination, the paper reports. He said he had taken his concerns to the top of ITV but felt he had been "managed out", the paper says.