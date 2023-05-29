Scotland's papers: Ferry cash 'cover up' and ITV bullying claims

Scotland's papers: Ferry cash 'cover up' and ITV bullying claimsPublished2 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Former Ferguson shipyard boss Jim McColl has accused Scottish government ministers of covering up the real reason for spending millions to keep the yard afloat to avoid claims of unlawful state aid issues, reports the Herald. The paper says concerns over a cover up have arisen as documents show the government gave a loan while Ferguson Marine was in financial difficulty - despite saying it was to help "diversify the business".Image caption, The Scotsman reports on a "step forward" for homeowners living with unsafe cladding on their properties as the Scottish government has come to an "in principle" deal with developers. Flammable cladding was placed under intense scrutiny following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.Image caption, The Daily Record reports on figures requested by Scottish Labour, showing 2,200 people in Scotland waited two years for orthopaedic surgery. The party's health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said it was "simply unacceptable" that patients are being asked to live in "excruciating pain for years" while awaiting treatment.Image caption, Some of Monday's front pages lead with reaction to government plans to implement a price cap on some basic food items. News of a possible cap was first reported by the Daily Telegraph on Sunday and is said to be Downing Street's latest policy to tackle rising costs. But the i newspaper reports that supermarket bosses have hit back at the plan, warning it could actually damage efforts to cut inflation. The British Retail Consortium director says the price cap "will not make a jot of difference", the paper reports.Image caption, The story is the Daily Telegraph's lead for the second day running. The paper says the prime minister is also facing backlash from some Cabinet ministers, with warnings it will result in food shortages. The paper also dedicates a large spot on its front page to a photo of supporters of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who on Sunday was confirmed as the victor in Turkey's election run-off.Image caption, The backlash to the proposed price cap is also the main story on the front page of the Scottish Daily Express, which also features an image of singer Kylie Minogue - one of several celebrities spotted at the weekend's Monaco F1 grand prix.Image caption, Several of Monday's papers are also continuing their coverage of the Phillip Schofield controversy. The Scottish Daily Mail - the paper which first published Mr Schofield's apology - carries comments made by TV doctor Ranj Singh about the show in Monday's edition. Dr Singh, a regular guest on This Morning, has accused the show of having a "toxic" culture of bullying and discrimination, the paper reports. He said he had taken his concerns to the top of ITV but felt he had been "managed out", the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Star also carries the story, alongside photos of Mr Schofield and Dr Singh.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports ITV has lost millions of pounds in advertising revenue since news of his affair broke. The paper reports This Morning's main sponsor, car dealers Arnold Clark, announced they would not be renewing their sponsorship deal. Citing a source, the paper says the show's staff are fearing for their jobs if the show is to be axed.Image caption, Police from the National Crime Agency will help countries in north Africa to identify and break up people-smuggling gangs in an attempt to stop hundreds of thousands of migrants trying to leave the continent for Europe this summer, the Times reports. The paper claims the Italian government has forecast 400,000 migrants will seek to enter the country from north Africa this year - four times as many as last year.Image caption, A man whose sister was killed in a city centre car crash has spoken to the Glasgow Times. The paper says the brother of Chinenye Vera Okonkwo, a student at Glasgow Caledonian University, told of the "devastating" experience of finding out about her death via her landlord.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads on a Highland MP who says the Scottish government must complete the dualling of the A9 north to Invergordon if the area is to take full advantage of freeport status.Image caption, A man has died in hospital after an alleged assault at a property in Aberdeen, reports the Evening Express. The paper says the street was locked down and two people were arrested following the incident.Image caption, The Courier reports on a man from Glenrothes who took unwell on holiday and is now in critical condition and on a ventilator in Tenerife.Image caption, The National leads on Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater's "grilling" on the BBC's Sunday Politics show. The minister was asked about the beleaguered deposit return scheme (DRS) in what the paper calls a "hostile" interview, after the UK government gave Scotland the go ahead to roll out the scheme excluding glass.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports on a man hoping to raise funds for a neo-natal unit after it helped saved his new-born son's life.Image caption, And the Edinburgh Evening News says work is under way on a new access road, car park and landscaping at a popular ski slope - the work is part of Midlothian Council's snow sports centre project named Destination Hillend.