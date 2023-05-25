Scotland's Papers: 'Medieval' murderer jailed and 'simply the best'

Image caption,

Ministers are on a "collision course" with the Covid-19 public inquiry, according to the Times. The paper says the Cabinet Office is considering a legal challenge after the chair of the inquiry requested access to what the paper says are "hundreds of potentially embarrassing" WhatsApp messages exchanged between former prime minister Boris Johnson and 40 other people central to Britain's handling of the pandemic, including current prime minister Rishi Sunak. It says officials fear handing the messages over would set a precedent that all government communications should eventually be made public and harm future decision-making.