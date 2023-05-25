Scotland's Papers: 'Medieval' murderer jailed and 'simply the best'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Ministers are on a "collision course" with the Covid-19 public inquiry, according to the Times. The paper says the Cabinet Office is considering a legal challenge after the chair of the inquiry requested access to what the paper says are "hundreds of potentially embarrassing" WhatsApp messages exchanged between former prime minister Boris Johnson and 40 other people central to Britain's handling of the pandemic, including current prime minister Rishi Sunak. It says officials fear handing the messages over would set a precedent that all government communications should eventually be made public and harm future decision-making.Image caption, Around 3.7m of the 5.2m people on out-of-work benefits have an exemption from having to look for work, meaning taxpayers face "bankrolling their benefits indefinitely", according to the Telegraph. The paper says it follows a rise in claims of mental ill-health and joint pain over lockdown and that the cost to the state now stands between £22.5bn and £26.5bn.Image caption, The Star is one of a number of Thursday's papers to pay tribute to singer Tina Turner, who died on Tuesday aged 83. The headline reads: "Simply the best", a reference to arguably her most famous lyrics.Related TopicsScotlandRelated Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.