Your pictures of Scotland: 19 - 26 May

"Every May, Clachan Bridge comes alive with the very rare Fairy Foxglove," said Colin Mackie who sent in this photo. "It's one of the few places in the country where it's known to grow. Clachan Bridge links Seil Island to the mainland, spanning Seil Sound, hence its well-used name 'the bridge over the Atlantic'. This year is probably the best show of colour I've ever seen on my favourite bridge."