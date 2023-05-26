Your pictures of Scotland: 19 - 26 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 19 and 26 May.

Christie Beverley
"Enjoying a late evening spring walk with my Border Terrier, Chibs in Bellwood," says Christie Beverley.
Loreena Price
Loreena Price from Mintlaw in Aberdeenshire said: "This Highland cow calf looked so cute like a cuddly teddy".
Gordon McKenzie
Gordon McKenzie from St Fergus in Aberdeenshire captured this striking image while on an early morning walk.
Colin Mackie
"Every May, Clachan Bridge comes alive with the very rare Fairy Foxglove," said Colin Mackie who sent in this photo. "It's one of the few places in the country where it's known to grow. Clachan Bridge links Seil Island to the mainland, spanning Seil Sound, hence its well-used name 'the bridge over the Atlantic'. This year is probably the best show of colour I've ever seen on my favourite bridge."
Aileen Gillies
The sunset looking towards Jura, captured by Aileen Gillies in Ormsary in Argyll.
Kevin Carr
Bluebells in bloom: Kevin Carr spotted these bluebells in full bloom in Kinclaven, Perth.
Paul Fraser
"You know summer is approaching when you find large red damselflies resting beside the pond," said Paul Fraser from Callander.
John Dyer
Rainbow reflections over a gothic-looking Glasgow were snapped by Your pictures of Scotland regular John Dyer.
Mark Donald
More rainbows, this time from Mark Donald who spotted this double delight above Arbroath Harbour.
Barry Manson
And one more... Barry Manson snapped this photo of his French Bulldog, named Rainbow, enjoying a walk to the Antonine Wall. Her sister looks on eagerly in the background.
Jennifer Baff
A “hazy and grey day at the beach in North Berwick” captured by Jennifer Baff.
Lisa Warren
Lisa Warren captured this lovely image of a young lamb, as the sun went down in Aberdeen.
Arthur Allan
"A buzzard goes where a buzzard shouldn't go," said Arthur Allan who took this photo of one mingling with some gulls in Dunfermline.
Sarah Baldwin
"This beauty was captured at Laggan Glen in the Cairngorms," said Sarah Baldwin. "We were lucky enough to catch a huge herd of stags at feeding time and this beauty was about to enter the forest."
Ryan Hamilton
An accidental photobomb: "I recently took this when my partner and I stayed over at the Sheraton Hotel in Edinburgh," said Ryan Hamilton. "We saw this seagull, unfazed by us, outside the bedroom window with the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle."
Jo Buxton
"Despite living down the road from Falkland Palace it's taken me two years to visit," said Jo Buxton from Perth.
Tony Marsh
Tony Marsh took this photo of a young deer staring back at him in the East Lothian countryside.
Alex Mitchell
Paddleboarders on the River Don near the Brig o' Balgownie were photographed by Alex Mitchell.
Andy Inglis
Andy Inglis from Dumbarton took this photo of PS Waverley as it passed Dumbarton Rock. It was a "beautiful sight to see," he said.
Gerry King
Lucy in Sutherland was lucky enough to witness this golden sunset on Loch Farr.
Kim Lees
Lunchtime with the locals: "After a long, long winter, spring has finally sprung in Aberdeenshire," says Kim Lees. Her partner, Will, took this photo.
Chris McColgan
"Milo Newman, on a mission to soak his last pair of dry trousers in the sea by Sanna Bay near Sunart," says his papa Chris McColgan.
Bruce Clark
"The sight and smell of the steam engine pulling the Jacobean train from Fort William to Mallaig was quite something," said Bruce Clark from Haddington.
Jess Rodgers
A beautiful mallard duckling spotted on Loch Tay by Jess Rodgers.
Andrew Hall
Mother and baby time: A goose with her gosling on top of the waterfall in Rouken Glen park, photographed by Alex Mitchell.
Murdo McLellan
Hitching a ride: Murdo McMellan took this photo at the River Cart.
Bridget Harris
"A beautifully reflective view at Loch Tay" captured by Bridget Harris.
Neil Montgomery
"I cycled out from Glasgow to take the ferry over to Dunoon and go to Benmore Botanic Gardens all to try take a snap of one of these wee guys. I think he spotted me," said Neil Montgomery who took this picture.
Catherine Kay
The beach huts at Findhorn Bay cheered Catherine Kay. She said: "Yes, it was a grey sky but there is always colour to make us smile."
Ian Niven
Ian Niven was delighted with this close-up shot. He said: "Whilst on a visit to Anstruther at the weekend, I took the opportunity to take a boat trip to the Isle of May to try and capture some puffin photos."
Janina Dolny
Flock to the show: "I spotted these colourfully painted sheep grazing in St Andrew Square, Edinburgh," said Janina Dolny. "The sheep have been individually decorated by local artists and have been touring Scotland before they head off to the Royal Highland Show next month."
Huw Rees Lewis
Guillemots in the Firth of Forth, on a bright and hazy morning from Huw Rees Lewis from Edinburgh. In the horizon is the navy supply ship, RFA Fort Victoria.
Jane Shipley
Jane Shipley took this photo of the Lenticular clouds that were visible from parts of the Highlands on Tuesday night. She took this photo at Nigg Bay.
Richard Paton
Nosey Stoat: "I thought the opportunity to photograph this stoat had gone as he disappeared behind a dyke at Glen Sherup, when he popped his head up to take a look at me," said Richard Paton who sent in this photo.
Liz Mcilrath
Colourful artwork on the old pavilion walls at Victoria Park community garden, photographed by Liz McIlrath.
Finlay MacKenzie
Finlay MacKenzie snapped these photos of a herd of deer coming back in from the water at sunset on the shores of Corran, Loch Hourn.
Jacki Gordon
"It has a look of 'Where did I leave my car?'" says Jacki Gordon who took this picture of a meerkat at Heads of Ayr Farm Park.
Alastair Nunn
Blue skies at the Forth Road Bridge photographed by Alastair Nunn.

