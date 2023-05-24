Man died of drug overdose after 21st birthday party
- Published
A man died from a drug overdose while still in police custody following a party to celebrate his 21st birthday, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has found.
James MacGregor consumed cocaine, cannabis and alcohol during at a party in his flat in Hamilton in August 2019.
He was arrested and taken into police custody after smashing the front door of his mother's house.
Mr MacGregor became unwell in Motherwell police station and died in hospital in Wishaw 10 days later.
The FAI at Hamilton Sheriff Court was told that during his arrest the father-of-one was found to have cocaine in his trouser pocket.
During several hours in police custody - due to a high number of arrests that Friday evening - he also managed to sneak a bag of cocaine into his mouth.
The inquiry found that he had not consumed any of the drug as the bag was completely sealed when it was retrieved. It weighed 7g.
However, the FAI did find that police officers supervising him had lost concentration due to the length of time he was waiting to be processed in the station.
The arresting officers also failed to inform the police custody and security officer that Mr MacGregor had been taking drugs.
The drugs were discovered in his mouth when he refrained from answering questions while being processed and charged.
While being charged, he began retching and was deemed to be too unwell to remain at the station.
He was escorted to University Hospital, Wishaw, where he suffered a seizure and was placed in a coma.
He died on 26 August 2019 of cardiac arrest following multiple organ failure.
The inquiry concluded that none of the actions of the officers could have resulted in the avoidance of Mr MacGregor's death.
His death was due to the cocktail of cocaine, cannabis and alcohol he had consumed over the period before his arrest.
Police Scotland said work has been done to improve, streamline and standardise the handover procedures between shifts in custody suites in order to mitigate against undue delay in processing offenders.