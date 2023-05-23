Man dies after crashing into M8 safety barrier in Renfrewshire
A man has died after his car crashed into a safety barrier on the M8 in Renfrewshire.
Police said a red Renault Captur hit the structure while travelling westbound, between Bishopton and Langbank, at about 01:50 on Monday.
The 30-year-old driver, the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said witnesses had tried to assist the man and appealed for help to establish exactly what happened.
Sgt Kenny Malaney, from the road policing unit, said: "A number of other motorists who saw the crash stopped and tried to help the man until emergency services arrived but unfortunately he did not survive the crash.
"Although we have spoken to those who stopped to assist, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been on the M8 westbound that morning between 01:40 and 01:50 who may have seen the car driving on the road prior to the crash or the collision itself and who has not yet come forward."
He also urged anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch.