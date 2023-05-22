Man dies after motorbike crash at Knockhill race circuit
A man has died in hospital following a motorbike crash at the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Fife.
The 38-year-old was seriously injured while taking part in an event at the venue near Dunfermline on Friday.
He has been named locally as Chris Adam, a motorbike enthusiast who ran CA Motorcycles, a dealership registered to an address in Erskine, Renfrewshire.
Mr Adam was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after the crash but he died on Sunday.
He was taking part in a track day, where members of the public can drive their own vehicles on the racing circuit.
In a post on Facebook, his brother Blair wrote: "It's with the heaviest of hearts I'm writing this as my brother, Chris Adam has sadly passed away today after succumbing to his injuries sustained on Friday during his track day at Knockhill. Rest easy brother."
Insp James Henry of Police Scotland said they had been made aware of the incident which happened at about 12:10 on Friday.
He added: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man at this difficult time. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."
Knockhill Racing Circuit has been contacted for comment.