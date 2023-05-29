The park murder victim's family helping others grieve
The family of a murder victim whose body has never been found has revealed how a charity set up in memory of sales executive Moira Jones has helped them come to terms with their loss.
Patricia Henry, 46, was killed by George Metcalff at her flat in Girvan, South Ayrshire, in November 2017.
After his conviction her relatives contacted The Moira Fund for support.
It was launched after the murder of Miss Jones, 40, in Queen's Park, Glasgow on 29 May 2008.
Since then the charity has helped more than 1,500 families cope with the violent loss of a loved one.
Ms Henry's relatives are among those who have benefitted from the fund and have since raised money for its work across the UK.
Ahead of the 15th anniversary of Moira's murder, Ms Henry's cousin Jacci McCarthy met up with Moira's mother Bea Jones for the first time to convey her gratitude.
Ms McCarthy told BBC Scotland: "For our family it was restoring our faith in humanity.
"We have got a lady walking the road with us that knows what the family are going through, that has turned a personal tragedy into something so positive.
"Bea is an honorary part of our family now, whether she likes it or not."
In November 2021 Ms Henry's killer was jailed for 22 years and four months.
Judge Lord Armstrong told Metcalff, 72, that victim impact statements from relatives clearly indicated the "devastating and continuing harm" he had caused.
The following month the family approached The Moira Fund and were awarded a grant of £1,200 for a memorial bench in Brodie Park, Paisley.
It has since become a poignant spot to remember Ms Henry, who grew up in the Renfrewshire town.
Ms McCarthy said: "We got justice and everything for Patti. There is a man serving life for it.
"But we don't have Patti. We've never found Patti. Patti's murderer has never revealed where her body is.
"Through talking we thought a memorial bench would be nice because we don't have a grave for Patti."
The bench has now become a focal point for the family and a place where they gather with flowers and sweets on Ms Henry's birthday and anniversary.
Ms McCarthy said: "It is park that is local to where we all grew up, to where Patti grew up.
"Patti learned to go her bike here when she was a wee girl, right here, with the stabilisers off."
Ms McCarthy described Bea as "inspirational" and said the family were keen to repay the charity for its help.
In February they organised a fundraising gig in the town's Bungalow bar which raised more than £3,000.
Ms Jones said she was grateful for the money which would benefit a number of families.
She added: "We have people that we have helped who want to help us back in different ways.
"Everybody can't do it. Of course not. Some of them are in dire straits.
"But when people can do something like that it's wonderful."
In April 2009 Moira's family announced they would launch a charity outside the High Court in Glasgow after her killer Marek Harcar was jailed for life.
The Slovakian national abducted the sales executive as she returned to her flat.
Moira, who had lived in Glasgow for five years, was then forced into Queen's Park where she was raped and killed.
Ex-soldier Harcar was later ordered to spend a minimum of 25 years behind bars.
In the months that followed the murder Ms Jones, husband Hu and son Grant set up the Moira Fund to help people bereaved through violence.
Since then it has helped hundreds of families across the UK by providing grants to cover everything from funeral costs to clothes for attending court.
In 2020 Ms Jones shared her harrowing diaries with BBC Scotland to coincide with a documentary, The Dark Shadow of Murder.
The former teacher, who lives in Weston, Staffordshire, now draws comfort from the positive impact the charity has had on so many lives.
She said: "It helps that someone has listened to what they are trying to say and understood.
"It helps to feel less alone."
The fund's events include the annual 5k Moira Run which draws participants from clubs across the city and a team from Victim Support Scotland's Support for Families Bereaved by Crime (SFBC).
As well as her charity work Ms Jones' campaigning led to the launch of a Scottish Homicide Service, which provides murder victims' families with a dedicated case worker.
Asked how she feels about the impact The Moira Fund has had, Ms Jones said: "It means a lot.
"It's when the thank yous come in and you know the difference you have made.
"Moira would be pleased."
Looking to the future, Ms Jones added: "I want this to go on when I have gone.
"I want it to go on so that there is more understanding, there is continued help, for people in the worst place they could be."