Margaret Ferrier: Covid train trip MP loses appeal over Commons ban
MP Margaret Ferrier has lost her appeal against a proposed 30-day ban from the House of Commons over breaching Covid rules.
The Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP spoke in parliament while awaiting the results of a Covid test in September 2020.
She then took a train home to Glasgow after learning she had tested positive.
Ferrier was elected as an SNP MP but lost the whip following her actions and now sits as an independent.
The suspension is expected to lead to a by-election in her constituency.
The Commons' standards committee recommended in March that Ms Ferrier should be suspended.
On Monday, the independent expert panel has upheld the original judgement.
The proposed ban is now expected to be endorsed by MPs, although no date has yet been set for this to take place.
Under commons rules if an MP is excluded for 10 days or more a so-called ''recall petition'' can take place.
If 10% of the electorate in the constituency call for a by-election, one will take place.
The MP was sentenced to 270 hours community service last year at Glasgow Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to a charge of culpable and reckless conduct.
Ferrier was one of the MPs who called on the then prime minister Boris Johnson's adviser Dominic Cummings to resign in the wake of the controversy over his visit to the North East of England during lockdown.
At the time, she said his actions had "undermined the sacrifices that we have all been making in lockdown to protect each other from coronavirus" and described his position as "untenable".
But it subsequently emerged that Ferrier had travelled from Glasgow to London with Covid symptoms, and then returned home by train after testing positive.
Scotland's then first minister Nicola Sturgeon was quick to condemn her actions as "dangerous and indefensible".
Ms Sturgeon, who stood down in February, later called "with a heavy heart" for Ferrier to resign as an MP.