Junior doctors in Scotland offered 14.5% pay rise
- Published
Junior doctors in Scotland have been offered a 14.5% pay rise following negotiations with BMA Scotland.
The new offer from the Scottish government covers the two-year period from 2022 to 2024.
It comes after junior doctors voted earlier this month to strike for 72 hours in what would be their first national walkout over pay.
BMA Scotland said it would put the pay offer to its junior doctor members in a consultative vote.
The Scottish government said the new offer represented a £61.3m investment in junior doctor pay, which it described as the largest in 20 years and the best offer in the UK.
It said that if accepted, the new and final offer would be a pay raise of 6.5% in 2023/24, as well as an additional 3% towards an already agreed 4.5% uplift in 2022/23.
This amounts to a cumulative increase of 14.5% over two years and matches the recent pay award accepted by nurses and other NHS workers in 2023, it said.
In a ballot of BMA Scotland members 97% voted for a 72-hour walkout over calls for a 23.5% increase above inflation.
It follows a strikes by junior doctors in England, who walked out for three days in March and four days in April.
More than 71% of the eligible 5,000 junior doctors in Scotland voted, with 97% in favour of industrial action.
Any strike would impact planned operations, clinics and GP appointments.
Junior doctors - fully-qualified medics who are not specialty staff doctors, consultants or GPs - make up 44% of the doctors in the NHS in Scotland.
Health Secretary Michael Matheson said he was "delighted" to have reached an agreement with the BMA Scotland after weeks of intense negotiations.
He added: "We have taken their concerns regarding pay, and the need to modernise pay bargaining more broadly, extremely seriously
"It's now up to junior doctors to reflect on this final offer, and I hope they will accept."
BMA Scotland said it would put the offer to its members in a consultative vote.
Dr Chris Smith, who chars its Scottish junior doctor committee, stressed that the BMA had not agreed the deal or accepted any offer.
"However, the offer that has been made is without doubt an improvement on the 4.5% awarded last year, and the improved offer for 22/23 would represent a slowdown in doctors' pay erosion, which had accelerated up to this point after 15 years of real terms decline," he said.
"Our commitment to the long-term aim of righting that historical wrong remains firmly in place and will continue to be a top priority going forwards.
"We feel this offer reflects the best that the Scottish government will offer after this series of negotiations. This is why it is essential."