Shipyard fears and schools air pollution warning

Shipyard fears and schools air pollution warningPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Concerns about the productivity of the Ferguson Marine shipyard are the focus of the Herald on Sunday front page. The paper reports the Inverclyde yard needs to be three times more productive in order to survive.Image caption, An investigation into high levels of pollution in the streets around Scotland's schools is the lead story in the Sunday Post.Image caption, Sticking with schools, demands that action is taken to tackle high levels of violence in classrooms is the focus of the Scotland on Sunday front page.Image caption, The Sunday National leads with news that the SNP is to hold an independence convention in Dundee next month. The event, which will take place in the city's Caird Hall on 24 June, was meant to happen in March but was postponed because of the SNP leadership race.Image caption, A police investigation into claims about a former North Lanarkshire Council leader is the main story on the front page of The Sunday Mail.Image caption, News that Phillip Schofield, long standing co-host of ITV's popular daytime show This Morning, has stepped down dominates several of Sunday's tabloids with the Scottish Sun on Sunday blaming it on a "toxic fallout".Image caption, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch is on a Brexit trade mission potentially worth £1tn, says the Sunday Express. She has taken on "Brexit doomsters", reports the paper which quotes her as saying a deal with six Gulf states could "bring in billions" of pounds of investment into the UK.